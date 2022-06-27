New series of popular TV programme to air on RTE next week

Hospitality experts John and Francis Brennan are back with a brand new series of ‘At Your Service’ - Starts on RTÉ One Monday 4 July at 9.35pm.

With a new hour-long format, expert hoteliers Francis and John Brennan are on a mission to help four owners develop their hospitality businesses. Over the course of the last 2 years, the Brennans have been nurturing these businesses through the most challenging period ever faced by the hospitality industry.

PROG 1 - K2 ALPACAS - Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow - Monday 4 July 2022 at 21.35 RTÉ One

Joe Whelan has left behind the city and a high-flying career in financial services to embrace a very different life in the countryside. He’s bought a farm in Co Wicklow where he’s set up a new alpaca trekking business. He’s also in the process of renovating old farm buildings to create 7 self-catering holiday cottages. However, with no background in hospitality, he badly needs the Brennan’s expertise to keep his new business venture on the right track. This proves a difficult journey – Joe faces many obstacles including serious health concerns both for himself and his alpacas, major building delays, challenging financial issues, and, of course, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PROG 2 - SMUGGLER’S INN, Waterville, Co Kerry - Monday 11 July 2022 at 21.35 RTÉ One

For years Henry Hunt and Lorraine Casey have dreamed of making much-needed improvements to the Smuggler’s Inn, which has been in Henry’s family for generations. But despite commissioning extensive and expensive plans over the years they have never been able to realise their ambitions. Time and money are issues - a chef by trade, Henry is running a leased café nearby during the day and then cooking in the Smuggler’s restaurant late into the night. Henry and Lorraine also have to care for their baby daughter. They’re exhausted and badly need the Brennan’s advice to find a better work-life balance and to make their dream of a modern, fit-for-purpose business come true.

PROG 3 - DUNMORE EAST HOLIDAY AND GOLF RESORT, Co Waterford - Monday 18 July 2022 at 21.35 RTÉ One

Alan and Grace Skehan own a busy holiday resort where they’re constantly running and racing as they manage their large mobile home park, self-catering houses, a nine-hole golf course and a restaurant and bar. The couple find running the restaurant and bar particularly overwhelming and the Brennans want to help them find solutions to run the place more efficiently. Despite their workload Alan and Grace think big and want the Brennan’s advice about their ambitious plan to build luxury lodges and to extend the resort further. However, securing planning for the lodges in the midst of a pandemic proves to be a very difficult, slow and challenging process.

PROG 4 - SWEENEY’S HOTEL, Dungloe, Co Donegal - Monday 25 July 2022 at 21.35 RTÉ One

Builder and developer Pat Boyle, his Chicago-based businessman cousin Kevin Boyle and local hotel manager Martina Rafferty have called in the Brennans to help bring Sweeney’s Hotel on Dungloe’s Main Street back to life. The hotel was once the heart of the local community but has lain disused for years. Armed with a budget of €2.2m, the dream is to rebuild the hotel and to breathe life back into the centre of the town. They want the Brennan’s expert advice as they plan to reinvigorate the old buildings with 18 boutique-style bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, function room, a central courtyard for entertaining and an artisan bakery and café. However, the best laid plans face many challenges – including a global pandemic...

This new 4 part series is produced by leading independent production company Waddell Media for RTÉ One.

John Brennan says: “The hospitality industry has suffered more than most due to the pandemic. We understand the pressure this has placed on so many businesses.”

Francis Brennan says: “We’re all facing huge challenges as we welcome guests back into our businesses. John and I want to help others navigate this process”.