Search

29 Jun 2022

ALERT: Kildare County Council announce junction upgrade works at two separate areas in Naas

Kildare County Council announce junction upgrade works at two separate areas in Naas

The works are estimated to take approximately six weeks to complete. File Photo

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced junction upgrade works at two separate areas in Naas.

Upcoming road works at the signal-controlled junction at the R447 Naas Southern Ring Road (Ballycane Road) and the Craddockstown Road, Naas, are now being carried out by KCC.

The works shall consist of an upgrade of the existing signal-controlled junction to provide a Right-Hand Filter Lane on the Ballycane Road, local junction narrowing, improved vulnerable road user facilities and traffic signal equipment upgrades.

They are estimated to take approximately six weeks to complete.

Defeat for Kildare pushes them into camogie relegation battle

Suspected drugs haul discovered in Kildare town by gardaí, Naas District Court hears

ANALYSIS REQUIRED

KCC said that during the works, it shall be necessary to provide temporary traffic management.

The works are being overseen by the Traffic Management/Sustainable Transport Sections.

KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media