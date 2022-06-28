Search

29 Jun 2022

Kildare estate agent scoops up major national award

Kildare estate agent scoops up major national award

Pic Supplied: John Callan, Head of Product and Client Solutions at MyHome.ie with Marcus McCormack, Managing Director DNG McCormack Properties

Ciarán Mather

28 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An estate agent based in Kildare recently scooped up a major national award.

DNG McCormack Properties has been named the 2021 DNG Large Branch of the Year at the DNG National Conference, which took place at The Curragh Racecourse on Friday last.

Established in 2000 by brothers and co-owners Marcus and Paul McCormack, the agent received the award in recognition of its high standards of service, with the judging team praising its extensive knowledge of the local area and continued delivery of results for clients.

DNG McCormack Properties operates three offices across Kildare and Carlow, with Marcus overseeing its Carlow Town and Tullow operations, and Paul managing its Clane office.

Pictured accepting their award with Paul Newman, DNG Chairman (far left) and John Callan, Head of Product and Client Solutions, MyHome.ie are Marcus McCormack, Managing Director DNG McCormack Properties and Paul McCormack, Sales Director DNG McCormack Properties.

The company provides residential and commercial sales and lettings, farm and land sales, valuations of all types and property management, the Clane team services Clane, Prosperous, Allenwood, Derrinturn, Carbury, Sallins, Straffan, Donadea, Kilcock, Timahoe and Staplestown.

Welcoming the award, Paul McCormack, Sales Director DNG McCormack Properties, said: "To be named DNG Large Branch of the Year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our local team, who always make our customers their priority and work hard to support and guide them through the buying and selling process which can be daunting for many buyers."

The annual DNG National Conference and awards event was attended by more than 120 delegates from 80 offices from across the country. 

The awards celebrate and reward standards of service, business acumen, and professionalism across the DNG network. 

Delegates met to discuss the future of Ireland’s property market, technology innovations connected to the residential property market and DNG’s role in the residential and commercial sector.

DNG are members of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers and work to its strict codes and standards.

