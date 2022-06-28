Controversial Kildare street parklet is to stay parked

The controversial parklet on the main street in Naas is staying put.

Cllr Anne Breen renewed her criticism of the initiative, which along with the pedestrianisation of Poplar Square, is aimed at encouraging more pedestrian and cyclists at the expense of car park spaces.

She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that she didn't think the parklet represented “good value for money.” adding “I’ve got very bad vibes.”

It cost €25,000.

Read more Kildare news

According to KCC the parklet was put out to tender and in accordance with national guidelines and two tenders were received with the lowest accepted.

The meeting was also told that the public parklet costs “are comparable with those installed by other local authorities” and it is in the same priced range as the parklet installed at Captains Hill, Leixlip.

KCC official Eoghan Ryan told the meeting on June 14 that parklets are being provided everywhere.

He also pointed out that money is available for these and this does not come out of Kildare County Council’s coffers.

He also pointed out that the cost of building materials has risen substantially.