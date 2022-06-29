ALERT: Road to be closed periodically over 42 days in Newbridge, Kildare

A road in Newbridge will be closed periodically over the course of 42 days.

Kildare County Council (KCC), on behalf of Killeen Civil Engineering, gave notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it has closed the L2003 (Liffey Hall) from R416, over a length of 200 metres.

This closure is being carried out to facilitate a road realignment and roundabout installation.

KCC said that roads will be opened early if works are completed early.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

Eastbound vehicles travelling on the L2003 towards the R416 (Kilcullen Road) will be diverted onto the L7042 Green Road and redirected onto the R413 at Lumville Crossroads.

Traffic will then travel along the R413 towards Athgarvan and be redirected onto the L2032 and directed onto the R416 at Athgarvan Crossroads.

Traffic will then travel along the R416 (circa 2.5km) to finish at the junction to the L2003.

Westbound vehicles shall be directed south along the R416 towards Athgarvan Cross. Traffic will then be redirected at Athgarvan Cross onto the L2032.

Traffic will then travel along the L2032 (circa 2km) to be directed onto the R413.

Traffic will travel along the R413 (circa 1.4km) and will be directed at Lumville Crossroads on the L7042 Green Road to finish at the junction to the L2003 Liffey Hall.

KCC has said that diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

A PDF map of the area provided by KCC can be viewed here.