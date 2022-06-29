Search

30 Jun 2022

Irish Water is upgrading Kildare wastewater network

Monasterevin

I

It will facilitate the construction of a new school in the town

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

29 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, is progressing a major project to upgrade and improve the wastewater network in Monasterevin.

The delivery of this essential wastewater project will support future economic growth and development, facilitating the construction of a new secondary school in the town. It will also improve the capacity and performance of the existing sewer network.  

The project, which is due to begin this week will involve the construction of over 700 meters of new sewers at the junction of the L7055/R417 in Monasterevin, progressing towards the R445 (Dublin Road) before joining the existing network at the junction of R414, outside Brennan’s Pub.  

Commenting on the project, Dave Murphy, asset delivery lead at Irish Water said: “Working with our colleagues in Kildare County Council, we are delighted to announce the progression of this vital project for the town.

A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential to support business and social development in the community. These works will support existing and future residential and commercial development including the construction of a new secondary school.” 

Mr Murphy added: “We understand that the works may cause some inconvenience to commuters and our crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. On behalf of Irish Water, I would like and thank the people of Monasterevin in advance for their support and co-operation.”

To minimise the impact on the local community during construction a phased approach will be taken. Areas of work will be limited to short sections to limit the impact on the local community. Where works are along the public road, traffic management will be in place in the form of a stop/go traffic light system. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. Where potential road closures are required, Irish Water will ensure communication is provided locally. 

The project is being delivered by Coffey Construction Limited on behalf of Irish Water and is due to be completed in autumn. 

 Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret and any inconvenience these essential projects may cause. A customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also make contact on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For general updates, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/. 

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. 

