Search

30 Jun 2022

Decision on Blessington pop up swimming pool due next month

Decision on Blessington pop up swimming pool due next month

Jennifer Whitmore with Deirdre McCormack and Susan Rossiter of Pool for West Wicklow Campaign

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

30 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

A decision on a proposal for a pop up swimming pool for Blessington is due next month.

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore has submitted a letter of support to Wicklow County Council in relation to an application for a temporary pop up pool for Blessington.

Swim Ireland have recently applied for planning permission for the temporary pop-up pool to come to Blessington for a period of four months from the start of September. This application is currently with the planners in Wicklow County Council with a decision due by the end of July.

Deputy Whitmore says, “I’m delighted Swim Ireland have progressed with their planning application for a pop-up pool in Blessington. This is a result of the incredible work carried out by the Pool for West Wicklow campaign, something I have been very supportive during my time in politics.

“The provision of a temporary pool in Blessington will bring huge benefits to the area including an opportunity to measure the demand for a swimming pool and recreational facility in the area. Many schools and individuals will now have an opportunity from September, to check out the pop up pool and get first hand experience of what it would be like to have a permanent facility in place in future.

“It’s an important step forward towards the provision of a fully equipped sports complex in Blessington, which will fill the recreational gap that exists in the area. I have been actively advocating for the need of a fully equipped facility which many other districts in Wicklow currently enjoy. With rising population and many families moving into West Wicklow it’s important that we push forward with something more permanent for the area. This temporary pool will help support that endeavour.

“This is also an important step ahead of the Masterplan for a sports complex in Blessington being designed by Wicklow County Council. I have called on Wicklow County Council to proceed with the public consultation which we have been waiting for since last year, so that residents can have a say on what is the best option when it comes to developing such a site.

“I hope that Wicklow County Council will support Swim Ireland’s planning application in the meantime so residents can look forward to such a fantastic amenity in the area."

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media