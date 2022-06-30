Kildare: Development site going for €200k an acre in Newbridge area

The site in the Newbridge area
An industrial and logistics development site in Newbridge area is on the market for nearly €5m.
Jordan Auctioneers is seeking €4.72m for the 23.6 acre parcel of land located at Great Connell.
The site is 1.5km south-east of Newbridge town and benefits from frontage on both the Baroda and Old Connell roads.
The site, which is close to Pfizer, the Lidl Regional Distribution Centre and the new Penneys warehouse, is zoned for industrial and warehousing in the Newbridge Local Area Plan.
The area will be connected to the proposed Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road designed to provide easy access to the M7 via the R445 at Newhall.
