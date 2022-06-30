Search

30 Jun 2022

Top chef Paul Flynn brings food truck to Kildare's Irish National Stud in new TV series

Wednesday, July 6 at 8pm on RTÉ One

Top chef Paul Flynn brings food truck to Kildare's Irish National Stud in new TV series

Paul Flynn's food truck pays a visit to Kildare

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

30 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

In the first episode of a new TV series starting next week, Paul Flynn's Favourite Food Trucks, we see the well known chef popping into the Irish National Stud. 

Across Ireland a street food revolution has taken place. While the hospitality trade faced pandemic lockdowns, one area of the industry enjoyed a boom, as the nation turned to a growing band of food trucks.

From his restaurant in Dungarvan, the well known chef has watched in admiration as enterprising chefs embraced the challenge of delivering fantastic fare to outdoor diners.

Now, he’s decided to join them to discover the secret of their success. Each episode follows a food theme. Paul is  escaping the kitchen to enjoy the freedom of the open road and try amazing street food. He’ll also be creating some great tasting dishes to  serve up from his very own food truck.

Starting next Wednesday evening, July 6, Paul travels to Killarney to meet Chad Byrne, owner of the Hungry Donkey Food Truck (and Executive Chef in the Brehon Hotel) where he tastes Chad's famous Lamb Tacos.  Another Kerry Food truck is also highlighted in the programme. Cable and Co in Valentia Island also features, with Fiona Lyne being one of the co-owners.  

Inspired, Paul cooks his own recipes and then takes his own brand-new food truck on the road. He goes to the Irish National Stud and Gardens where visitors there get to taste his food.  He also meets with David Wardell, The Tourism Development Manager there and hears all about the new Irish Racehorse Experience. 

 

