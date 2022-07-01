LATEST: Kildare teenager up in court after gardaí stop him on electric scooter

FILE PHOTO
A teenager has appeared before Portlaoise District Court for driving an electric scooter without insurance and a driving licence.
Tyler Brennan, aged 19, of 18 Millstream Avenue, Monasterevin, Co Kildare is accused of driving without licence of insurance at St Evins Park, Monasterevin on May 7, 2021.
Sgt Mark Daly said gardai had a copy of the legislation regarding such low powered vehicles.
Judge Patricia Cronin said: “it might make a very interesting read.”
She assigned legal aid and adjourned the case to Portlaoise District Court on September 8.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.