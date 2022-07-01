Search

01 Jul 2022

Kildare County Council engineers to inspect roundabout on Sallins Road

Kildare County Council engineers to inspect roundabout on Sallins Road

The issue was heard at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting. Pic: Kildare County Council Headquarters, Aras Chill Dara

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A representative for Kildare County Council (KCC) said at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held earlier today, that it would inspect the Sallins roundabout.

Independent councillor Pádraig McEvoy asked KCC via a motion to 'examine opportunities to enhance the crossing points for pedestrians in the vicinity of the R403/R407 roundabout on the Sallins Road in Clane.'

Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy

He said that there was 'an intensification of traffic' in the area, and added that one local resident, who is a mother of a young child, had told him that she was concerned about the current state of traffic there.

In response to his query, KCC engineer Cyril Buggy said that KCC's engineers would look into the matter.

However, he also said to Cllr McEvoy that it was important to note that, in general, roundabouts are harder to cross than a regular road.

LATEST: New Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach elected for Clane and Maynooth Municipal District in Kildare

Plan for large campsite in Kildare with coffee dock, shop and toilets has been withdrawn

Cllr McEvoy also expressed asked KCC in a subsequent motion to 'examine the opportunity for a yellow box on the Main Street of Clane, opposite the L1023.'

This would be done to ease traffic flow, Cllr McEvoy said in his motion.

KCC noted in its response to the motion: "The Municipal District Engineer will assess this request in line with
Department of Transport Traffic Signs Manual and the road marking guidance for the council."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media