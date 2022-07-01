210 patients had no bed at Naas Hospital in Kildare last month

Naas General Hospital
Some 210 patients were admitted to Naas Hospital without a bed, through the facility's accident and emergency department, last month.
The figure for June just gone exceeds that month for the previous two years.
The admission figures for June 2020 (when the Covid-19 pandemic kept admissions low) and June 2021 were 43 and 105 respectively.
However, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 286 patients without a bed in June 2019.
The worst ever June figure recorded was in 2011 (395) and the lowest was four years earlier in 2007 (47).
The INMO has been compiling overcrowding figures since 2006.
