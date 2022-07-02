Search

02 Jul 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Lots of top-quality land up for auction in south Kildare

Under the hammer

Kildare Property Watch: Lots of top-quality land up for auction in south Kildare

Lot 4 at Grangemellon

02 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Jordan Auctioneers and Leinster Marts are bringing to auction over 220 acres of top-quality lands in south Kildare, which are for sale in several lots.

There are six lots in total and the land is mostly excellent quality, ideal for any number of farming enterprises, according to the selling agent.

The largest is a 91-acre parcel at Inchaquire, Ballitore.

This lot is all in the one block with good road frontage and presently in both grass and tillage.

The second block extends to c 74 acres just outside Athy in the townslands of Grangemellon and Ardree and this is being offered for sale in three lots of varying size.

The most attractive is a 43-acre block with yard, all in grass but ideal for any farming enterprise on the best land. There is also a 12.5 acre and 18-acre lot.

The other lands at Ardree are close to those at Grangemellon and extend to 42 acres of top-quality tillage land with extensive frontage onto the Carlow Road; and also a 13-acre parcel known as ‘The Island’ between the Grand Canal and River Barrow.

The lands are for public auction at 3pm on Thursday, July 21, in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, and the lots are as follows:

Lot 1: c 43 acres with yard, Ardree, Athy, €645,000.

Lot 2: c 12.5 acres, Ardree, Athy, €150,000.

Lot 3: c 18 acres, Grangemellon, Athy, €216,000.

Lot 4: c 42 acres, Grangemellon, Athy, €560,000.

Lot 5: c 13 acres, Grangemellon, Athy, €30,000.

Lot 6: c 91 acres, Inchaquire, Ballitore, €1,200,000.

Further information is available through the joint selling agents, Paddy Jordan and Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 or John Osborne of Leinster Marts on 087 2519062.

