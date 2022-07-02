Search

02 Jul 2022

Kildare Animals In Need: Don't give up hope if your cat is missing!

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Kildare Animals In Need: Zelda’s mystery journey to Dublin

Zelda at home again with her pal

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

02 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

kwwspca@gmail.com

Many apologies to anyone who was planning to come to the  KWWSPCA summer bazaar  last Sunday, but we had to postpone the event as the weather forecast was so bad — wet, cold and windy.

We hope that we will be able to hold it instead this coming Sunday, July 3, at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter (Eircode W12 EV60) from 12 midday to 3pm. 

Again, it will depend on the weather. Everyone is welcome.  There will be stalls selling a wide variety of goods including cakes, plants, books, good quality clothing and accessories, bric-a-brac, small items of furniture, mirrors, pictures, pet products and lots more. 

Light refreshments will also be available. There will be a raffle and also a bottle stall. 

Entry is free and there is plenty of free parking. Call 087 6803295 or 086 3413017 for more information.

DON’T GIVE UP HOPE IF YOUR CAT IS MISSING

Zelda was found after being missing for 11 days! Zelda, a very pretty black and white cat, went missing from her home in Kilcullen in early June. Her owner, who also owns a lovely KWWSPCA rescue dog called Kobe, contacted the KWWSPCA and asked us to post all Zelda’s details on the KWWSPCA’s Facebook page, in the hope that the post would be shared and Zelda would be found.

After 11 days, her owner had almost given up hope when she was contacted by a very kind lady in Dublin, 53km away, to say that she had found Zelda and had been trying to find her owner.

It is a mystery how she had travelled so far; Zelda must have got into a car or a van. But with the help of social media, Zelda is now back home and her best friend, Kobe, is delighted to have her back.

UPDATE: AUSSIE HAS A LOVELY NEW HOME

Just to let everyone know that Aussie, the Australian Kelpie, who was featured in last week’s edition of the Leinster Leader, has gone off to a lovely new forever home. We wish Aussie and his new family a long and happy life together.

ABOUT US

Registered Charity Number: CHY 6280

General Helpline: 087 6887136

Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835

Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162

Animal Welfare Officer: 086 1751841

Charity Shop Noah’s Ark: 086 3413017

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media