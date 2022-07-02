Search

02 Jul 2022

Kildare Rose sparkles at Newbridge Silverware

Kildare Rose sparkles at Newbridge Silverware

02 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne from Newbridge visited Newbridge Silverware last week to meet with staff and customers and representatives of Into Kildare.

She is pictured above with Aisling Burke from Newbridge Silverware (left ) and Aine Mangan, CEO Into Kildare (right).

Ashleigh has been sponsored by Newbridge Silverware and will represent the county in the International Rose of Tralee festival later this summer.

The Roses will visit the county on August 15 ahead of their trip to Tralee, and their visit is being arranged by Into Kildare, the tourism body which represents the county.

Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare, together with her colleagues, have arranged an exciting visit for the Roses who will enjoy a myriad of cultural and fun experiences around the county.

The Rose tour will feature stop offs at some of Kildare’s most famous tourism and hospitality spots.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media