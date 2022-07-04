Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 4

The death has occurred of Paula Lawler

19 Rheban Manor, Athy, Kildare



Predeceased by her father Seamie. Deeply regretted by her mother Rose, daughters Kellie, Chloe and Ali, son Cian, brothers Stephen and Michael, sister Marie, brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Ciara, grandchildren Kadie-Mae and Miyah, nieces Ella and Jessica, nephew Lee, uncles Dermot and Brendan McGrath and Michael and Billy Lawler, aunts Kitty, Mottie, Marie and Angie, the Sheahan family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Tuesday evening (July 5th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Romoval at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Maria Del Carmen McAlister (née Diaz-Suffo)

Ladytown Lodge, Ladytown, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Castellon, Spain. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Donal, her sons and daughters Marie, Donal, James, Sean, Elisa, Michael and Elena, son in law Michael, daughters in law Edel, Jane and Lynn, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maria Rest in Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Nugent (née O'Rourke)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Margaret (Rita) Nugent, O'Rourke, Main Street, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Who died on 2nd July 2022 peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving sons Seamus, Paddy and Joseph, daughters Margaret, Maureen and Geraldine, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great granddaughter Olivia Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her family home from 4pm to 8pm on Monday 4th July with prayers at 7.30pm, removal from there on Tuesday 5th July to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid's Kilcullen, arriving for 11am funeral Mass followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

The death has occurred of Ellen RICE (née Berchtold)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare / Abbeydorney, Kerry



Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Leixlip, Kildare & Monroe, New York

Peacefully, after a long illness, in the wonderful care of the staff in the Marlay Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Professor Valentine Rice and mother to David, Jonathan and Elizabeth (O’Farrell). Ellen will be sadly missed by her loving daughter and sons, daughters-in-law Valerie and Naomi, son-in-law Donagh, grandchildren Nathaniel, Ashira, Aisling, Niamh, Ciara, Seán, Treasa and D.D., brother Cliff, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter’s home in Rathfarnham on Monday afternoon (4th July) from 4 o’c. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c. Mass can be viewed live; click here.

Funeral Mass at 11.00 o'c on Wednesday morning in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney, County Kerry with burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney. Mass can be viewed live; click here.

he death has occurred of Jim Scanlan

Kings Bog, Newtown, Kildare Town, Kildare, R51 VP40



Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of James, Martha, Eamonn and Brian. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law Paschal, daughters in law Mary, Michelle and Elaine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm until 8pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare, for 11am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards is St Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/