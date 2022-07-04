Kildare man to take charge of All-Ireland semi-final

Brendan Cawley
Kildare man, Brendan Cawley, has been appointed to take charge of Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Derry and Galway.
A member of the Sarsfields Club, Brendan will take charge of the All-Ireland sem-final this Saturday, July 7, in Croke Park, a game that throws-in at 5.30.
It will be his biggest game to-date in a refereeing career that has seen him make steady progress up the ladder in recent seasons. He was linesman in the All-Ireland quarter-final and now steps up to take charge in Saturday's semi.
One step away from an All-Ireland final, no doubt in the not too distant future, he will get the ultimate honour. The last Kildare man to referee at such a high level was Raheens' Michael Monahan.
