LATEST: Woman (44) missing for two weeks has been found

Geraldine Clarke
A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found, gardaí said.
Forty four year old Geraldine Clarke was last seen at her home in Ballymun in Dublin 9 on Tuesday, June 21.
When last seen, she was wearing dark bottoms and a dark green jacket.
However gardaí confirmed today that Geraldine has been located safe and well.
Gardaí thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
