Eight new homes planned for Monasterevin in Co Kildare

New Lodge Cross in Monasterevin / googlemaps
Eight new homes are being planned in the Monasterevin area.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the development on Kill Hill near New Lodge Cross.
The proposed units include detached, semi-detached and bungalows.
Landscaping and boundary walls are also included in the works.
The estimated constructed cost of the planned development is €1.8m, according to Construction Information Services.
