Councillor urges Kildare County Council to investigate area where 'a number of fatalities' have occurred

Cllr Durkan said a distant relative of his lost a leg as a result of a bad collision in the area. File Photo: KCC Headquarters, Aras Chill Dara, Naas.
A councillor for the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District has called on Kildare County Council (KCC) to provide an update on any road realignment works proposed for Laraghbryan in West Maynooth.
Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan told KCC at the latest MD meeting, which was held on Friday, July 1, that there were a litany of accidents occuring in Laraghbryan.
Cllr Tim Durkan, Fine Gael
He explained: "A nearby wall has been demolished multiple times over the past few months due to car collisions.
"A number of fatalities have also been recorded in this area, and a distant relative of mine lost a
leg a result of a bad collision."
KCC RESPONSE
In a report presented at the meeting, KCC said: "The Roads Design Team will investigate this matter further and revert to Cllr Durkan with an update."
Cllr Durkan responded to this by saying: "I accept the report, but I do think that works need to be carried out (at Laraghbryan) as soon as possible."
An engineer with KCC who was present at the meeting, Cyril Buggy, then told Cllr Durkan that he would inspect the area to see if any interim road realignment measures could be applied.
