Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 6

The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne) Whelan (née Rowan)

Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Kildare



Nancy (Anne) Whelan (nee Rowan) late of Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Co Laois, passed peacefully away in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy on 5th July, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brothers Paddy and Bill. Much-loved mother of Mary, Anne, Dermot and Joseph, grandchildren Colin, Carol, Mark, Hayley and Bradley, great grandchildren Katie, Bailey, Beau, Stanley, Jude, Shelby, Kemi and Lola, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Tina, brothers John and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Nancy will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, Eircode: R14 NX80 on Thursday 7th July from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Friday morning 8th July to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, Co Laois for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Fox

Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Lakeside Park, Newbridge. Suddenly, at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Debbie, sons Dylan and Rian, parents Jimmy and Breda, sisters Pauline and Shauna, parents-in-law Michael and Carmel Higgins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Danny Rest In Peace

Reposing at his parents residence, Lakeside Park, Newbridge from 12 noon on Wednesday with rosary at 7:30pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Thursday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Danny's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Vladimiras Cekranovas

Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Kildare



Cekranovas, Vladimiras, Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & late of Lithuania. Suddenly at his home, 29th June 2022. Sadly missed by his son Sergei. Vladimiras’s partner Olga, Olga’s children Eugene & Konstantin, his brother Slavik, sister Svetlana, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Vladimiras Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium which will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kealy

Landenstown, Donore, Caragh, Kildare



Kealy, James (Jim), Landenstown, Donore, Caragh, Co. Kildare, July 3rd 2022, peacefully at home, predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, granddaughter Ciara and sister Mai, deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, Joe, Martin, Mary, Trish and Paul, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Biddy and Phil, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 6-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

The death has occurred of Paula Lawler

19 Rheban Manor, Athy, Kildare



Predeceased by her father Seamie. Deeply regretted by her mother Rose, daughters Kellie, Chloe and Ali, son Cian, brothers Stephen and Michael, sister Marie, brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Ciara, grandchildren Kadie-Mae and Miyah, nieces Ella and Jessica, nephew Lee, uncles Dermot and Brendan McGrath and Michael and Billy Lawler, aunts Kitty, Mottie, Marie and Angie, the Sheahan family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Tuesday evening (July 5th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Romoval at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.