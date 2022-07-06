Search

06 Jul 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 6

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 6

The late Vladimiras Cekranovas

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

06 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne) Whelan (née Rowan)
Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Kildare

Nancy (Anne) Whelan (nee Rowan) late of Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Co Laois, passed peacefully away in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy on 5th July, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brothers Paddy and Bill. Much-loved mother of Mary, Anne, Dermot and Joseph, grandchildren Colin, Carol, Mark, Hayley and Bradley, great grandchildren Katie, Bailey, Beau, Stanley, Jude, Shelby, Kemi and Lola, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Tina, brothers John and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

 

Nancy will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, Eircode: R14 NX80 on Thursday 7th July from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Friday morning 8th July to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, Co Laois for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Fox
Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Lakeside Park, Newbridge. Suddenly, at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Debbie, sons Dylan and Rian, parents Jimmy and Breda, sisters Pauline and Shauna, parents-in-law Michael and Carmel Higgins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

 

May Danny Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at his parents residence, Lakeside Park, Newbridge from 12 noon on Wednesday with rosary at 7:30pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Thursday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Danny's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Vladimiras Cekranovas
Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Kildare

Cekranovas, Vladimiras, Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & late of Lithuania. Suddenly at his home, 29th June 2022. Sadly missed by his son Sergei. Vladimiras’s partner Olga, Olga’s children Eugene & Konstantin, his brother Slavik, sister Svetlana, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

May Vladimiras Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium which will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kealy
Landenstown, Donore, Caragh, Kildare

Kealy, James (Jim), Landenstown, Donore, Caragh, Co. Kildare, July 3rd 2022, peacefully at home, predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, granddaughter Ciara and sister Mai, deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, Joe, Martin, Mary, Trish and Paul, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Biddy and Phil, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 6-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

The death has occurred of Paula Lawler
19 Rheban Manor, Athy, Kildare

Predeceased by her father Seamie. Deeply regretted by her mother Rose, daughters Kellie, Chloe and Ali, son Cian, brothers Stephen and Michael, sister Marie, brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Ciara, grandchildren Kadie-Mae and Miyah, nieces Ella and Jessica, nephew Lee, uncles Dermot and Brendan McGrath and Michael and Billy Lawler, aunts Kitty, Mottie, Marie and Angie, the Sheahan family, relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Tuesday evening (July 5th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Romoval at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media