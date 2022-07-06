Big changes proposed for family resource centre based in Newbridge, Kildare. File Photo: Newbridge Family Resource Centre
Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that a number of changes have been proposed for a family resource centre based in Newbridge.
The Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) is seeking consent from KCC for the construction of a single storey extension to side and of rear of its existing building in Dara Park, with an eircode listed as W12 PX65.
The proposed extension to the NFRC will consist of three separate phases.
Phase one would include construction of a multi-use room, coffee dock, w/c and 2 family consultation rooms.
Phase two would include construction of a machinery store, offices and w/c's.
Finally, phase three would see an extension to existing childcare facility and new sensory room, connection to public foul sewer, surface water and all associated site works.
The date received date is listed as July 4 last, while the submission-by and due date are listed as August 7 and August 28 respectively.
