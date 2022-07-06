International TV crew films tourist attractions in Kildare

Images of Kildare will be beamed into the homes of millions of TV viewers across the Middle East this summer.

Tourism Ireland in Dubai invited TV presenter Haya Yasmeen Nasser to film here for Travel With Haya, a travel segment on a popular morning TV show called Sabah Al Khair Ya Arab (meaning ‘Good Morning Arabs’) which broadcasts on MBC1 to around 40 million viewers across the Middle East and Africa.

The crew has been filming here for three different segments, focusing on our spectacular scenery, rich culture and luxury tourism offering.

The action-packed itinerary – designed in conjunction with Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland – saw Haya and the MBC crew capture footage at numerous locations, including Kildare Village, the Irish National Stud & Gardens and Carton House.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite Haya Yasmeen Nasser and the MBC crew to film at lots of different locations around Kildare and Ireland”, said Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia & Middle East. “The publicity value of a show like this is incalculable. With a huge audience of millions of viewers, it’s a great way of showcasing Ireland in the Middle East, inspiring holidaymakers to come and experience the destination for themselves.

“Television and film are recognised as strong influencers on prospective holidaymakers and Tourism Ireland regularly works with TV and production companies, in the Middle East and elsewhere around the world, to facilitate the making of travel and lifestyle programmes and films around the island of Ireland.”

Tourism Ireland is undertaking an extensive programme of promotional activity in the UAE throughout 2022. The organisation has strong partnerships with both Etihad Airways (based in Abu Dhabi) and Emirates (based in Dubai), who maintained connectivity with Ireland during the pandemic. Tourism Ireland’s Green Button campaign has been running on multiple channels – including digital, radio and outdoor – reaching millions of potential holidaymakers in the UAE.