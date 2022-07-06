ALERT: Works announced for two roads in North Kildare

File Photograph: The works were announced by Kildare County Council
Road works will take place at two separate roads in North Kildare.
According to Kildare County Council, road works will take place on the R415 Allenwood Road, Kilmeague to commence on Monday, July 11, 2022 for approximately one week.
In addition, surface dressing road works will take place on the R414 Lullymore on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
KCC said that road closure and diversion will be in place.
Delays are to be expected, your cooperation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.
Anyone with any enquiries for KCC can telephone 01 6286236 or email northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.
