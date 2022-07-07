KILDARE EVENTS: Maynooth World Disability Awareness Toy Library

Maynooth Access Group will be hosting a drop-in exhibition in Maynooth Library on Saturday, July 16 showcasing its "Our World" disability awareness programme for children.
This is a toy library with a difference, which is funded by Kildare County Council, and comprises a collection of toys highlighting different disabilities, child-centred age-appropriate books about various disabilities, and posters and puzzles, all of which can be accessed and utilised free of charge by preschools, schools and community groups.
This initiative will help the public to start conversations around disability, diversity and inclusion with the students/members and staff/ leaders at schools or community groups. The group encourages parents and minders as well as anyone working in a childcare settings to come along and find out more about this wonderful collection.
The aim is to inform people about this sustainable lending/learning collection of toys and promoting increased awareness amongst children of various disabilities.
