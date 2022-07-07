Search

07 Jul 2022

KILDARE EVENTS: Week of extraordinary activities at 34th Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival

Array of events at Newbridge College

KILDARE EVENTS: Week of extraordinary activities at 34th Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival

File photo: Newbridge College

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

07 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

There is an extraordinary array of events planned for the 34th Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival which runs from Friday, July 22 to Thursday 28 at Newbridge College.

Activities include poetry, the arts, music, theatre, philosophy and conservation and the full festival brochure can be viewed by clicking here.

"There is a comprehensive range of activities over the entire festival," said committee member, Morgan McCabe, "We also operate a very successful youth program, which has proven to be invaluable to 5th year students who have a keen interest in the arts and literature. Our key events are; an Irish music concert featuring the legendary traditional musicians Frankie Gavin and Noel Hill on Saturday, July 23 in Newbridge College theatre at 8pm. We also have an evening with Barry McGovern the world famous actor interpreter of Beckett and Joyce on Wednesday, July 27 at 8 pm in Newbridge College theatre. Tickets for both events are available online or in Farrell's Bookstore in Newbridge."

Mr McCabe also signaled out the art exhibition featuring the Leinster graphic society. There will also be an evening of international poetry in Newbridge College theatre on Tuesday, July 26 featuring poetry and poets from around the world from Italy, Netherlands, Czech Republic, USA, Estonia, Wales, Ireland, Cyprus and many more.

Another highlight of the week is a walk along the Liffey at 11.30am on Wednesday, July 27 guided by Michael Jacob, local nature and environment expert. This takes place in the linear Park area of Newbridge.

For more information, click here.

