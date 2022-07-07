Kildare man raising money for Irish Injured Jockeys fund through racing challenge

Newbridge man Dean Ryan is raising money for the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund through this year’s corinthian challenge. Participants are aiming to raise €10,000 across three races starting on July 17 at The Curragh, Gowran park on September 17 and finally Leopardstown on October 22.

“I came across the challenge and the charity online and I felt like I would love to have a go at that. It also looked like a nice way to get back into the racing game a little bit and have a great cause for it,” Dean said.

Riders in the challenge will be riding in each race to accumulate points for placings throughout the series with the overall winner of the series to be announced at the final race. Dean’s return to racing comes off the back of his previous experiences within the equine industry.

“I went to school in the Patricians in Newbridge and like a lot of kids I started working in horse racing on weekends and on school holidays etc. After school I stayed around the industry learning to ride for a while,” Dean explained.

“I studied equine business in Athlone IT and went all over the world working in thoroughbred breeding courses in America and Australia. Then in my mid twenties in Australia I changed careers going back to do sports science.”

But despite the prior experience the now strength and condition coach for the Wicklow footballers needed to shake off the rust of riding itself.

I ride out three times a week for Tony Martin, a trainer up in Meath. That keeps my eye in horse wise but they are not short distances so your fitness as a rider will be very important to give a horse a good ride over that duration. But outside of that I'm a middle distance runner for Newbridge athletic club,” Dean said.

Dean currently sits at €2,924 of his €10,000 goal and says that “all support is welcomed and every little helps.” You can donate through his GoFundMe page entitled ‘Dean Ryan the corinthian challenge’.