Search

07 Jul 2022

Kildare man raising money for Irish Injured Jockeys fund through racing challenge

Kildare man raising money for Irish Injured Jockeys fund through racing challenge

Dean Ryan raising money for Irish Injured Jockeys fund

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

07 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Newbridge man Dean Ryan is raising money for the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund through this year’s corinthian challenge. Participants are aiming to raise €10,000 across three races starting on July 17 at The Curragh, Gowran park on September 17 and finally Leopardstown on October 22. 

“I came across the challenge and the charity online and I felt like I would love to have a go at that. It also looked like a nice way to get back into the racing game a little bit and have a great cause for it,” Dean said.

Riders in the challenge will be riding in each race to accumulate points for placings throughout the series with the overall winner of the series to be announced at the final race. Dean’s return to racing comes off the back of his previous experiences within the equine industry.

“I went to school in the Patricians in Newbridge and like a lot of kids I started working in horse racing on weekends and on school holidays etc. After school I stayed around the industry learning to ride for a while,” Dean explained.

“I studied equine business in Athlone IT and went all over the world working in thoroughbred breeding courses in America and Australia. Then in my mid twenties in Australia I changed careers going back to do sports science.”

But despite the prior experience the now strength and condition coach for the Wicklow footballers needed to shake off the rust of riding itself.

I ride out three times a week for Tony Martin, a trainer up in Meath. That keeps my eye in horse wise but they are not short distances so your fitness as a rider will be very important to give a horse a good ride over that duration. But outside of that I'm a middle distance runner for Newbridge athletic club,” Dean said.

Dean currently sits at €2,924 of his €10,000 goal and says that “all support is welcomed and every little helps.” You can donate through his GoFundMe page entitled ‘Dean Ryan the corinthian challenge’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media