08 Jul 2022

LATEST: Four Kildare people receive Gaisce awards

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

07 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Four Kildare people received Gaisce awards from President Michael D Higgins this week. 

were among 79 young people from across Ireland who have been commended for their outstanding commitment to personal development and contribution to society at the Gaisce Gold Award ceremony.

President Michael D Higgins delivered the Gaisce Gold Award to each recipient at a ceremony which took place at Áras an Uachtaráin – the first Gaisce Gold Award Ceremony to take place in three years.

Combined, recipients invested more than 25,000 hours in personal development and voluntary activities to achieve these awards.

At the height of Covid in 2020-2021, over 40,000 young people aged 14-25 answered the President’s call to pursue a Gaisce Award, supported by over 1,200 President’s Award Leaders in 750 organisations Nationwide.

The Gaisce Gold Award is the nation’s highest recognition of a young person’s initiative, achievement, and voluntary contribution to society.

In order to complete a Gold Gaisce Award, each of today’s recipients set and achieved their own goals across challenge areas that include personal skill, physical activity, community involvement, team adventure journey and a residential project.

The Kildare winners were:

Ashling Nesbitt, originally from Celbridge, now lives in Kilcock

 
Conor Butler from Naas

 
Jen Gillen from Monasterevin

 


Ruth Fenton from Newbridge

 

