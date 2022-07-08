Search

08 Jul 2022

Kildare County Council launches plans for new cycle track to school in Naas

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

08 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Kildare County Council is planning to build a Cycle Track Scheme at Craddockstown Road, Naas to provide a segregated high quality cycle track on Craddockstown Road.

The site is 350m in length and is located between the junction with Ballycane Road and the Naas Community National School campus on Craddockstown Road.

The Proposed Development comprises of:
- 3m protected two-way cycle track on the north-eastern side of Craddockstown Road
- 2m wide footpath on either side of Craddockstown Road
- the replacement of the existing road crossing with Toucan crossing
- the improvement of side road crossing at Oak Glade

Submissions or observations on the proposed development can be made online at

https://consult.kildarecoco.ie/en/consultation/part-8-craddockstown-road-naas-proposed-cycle-track-scheme-planning-reference-p82022-16

OR in writing to: A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads Transportation and Public Safety Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 X77F on or before 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 17 2022. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Submissions should be headed:
“Proposed Cycle Track Scheme at Craddockstown Road, Naas
Planning Reference: P82022.16”

