New manager at Kildare's Killashee Hotel

A new manager has been appointed at the Killashee Hotel in Naas.

The hotel joined the FBD Hotel & Resorts family in April of this year and one of Ger’s first tasks is to oversee the first of phase of the €3 million refurbishment plan that is currently underway.

Having graduated from Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology in 2007 with a BA in International Business & Hotel Management, Ger started his career as the duty manager at what was then Killashee House Hotel. The company said it is serendipitous that he returns 15 years later to take on the role of general manager.

Ger who is from Laois and whose family has owned the popular Copper Kettle restaurant in Durrow for many years, was awarded General Manager of the Year at The Hotel Awards 2019. He joined FBD Hotels & Resorts as General Manager of The Heritage Hotel & Spa Killenard in January 2019 and oversaw an extensive refurbishment programme. Previous to this Ger was Director of Food and Beverage at The K Club.

Ger says, “Killashee holds a special significance to me as it is where my career in hotel management began. It is a privilege to return as general manager and to be part of this exciting new chapter. This first phase of the refurbishment is well underway with €3 million being invested is in the upgrading of all the bedrooms, Bistro Restaurant, Terrace Restaurant, Gallery Lounge and reception.

"There is also some grounds and other internal works being done and the completion date is end of September. The experienced team at Killashee is working to ensure the transition from old to new is seamless, with the minimum of disruption to our clientele while maintaining the highest quality standards in hospitality. The team are energised and looking forward to the next chapter of Killashee.”