Preview: Naas and Athy face off to crown Division 1 champions

St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, is the venue for the final of the EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 decider with the winners taking home the Leinster Leader Cup.

Due to the All-Ireland SFC semi-final, this game throws in at 1 pm and has the makings of a cracking contest.

Both sides had impressive wins last weekend (see page 78 for full reports) with county champions, Naas, proving too strong for Raheens, while Athy were involved in a ding-dong battle with Sarsfields before emerging worthy winners with three points to spare.

With the senior football championship commencing the following week, winning the league would certainly be a real shot in the arm for the victors, both of these sides are expected to be in contention come the business end of that championship with Naas being installed as favourites, just ahead of Sarsfields and Athy.

Naas had way too much power for Raheens in their semi-final and when one considers they were missing the likes of Darragh Kirwan, Paddy McDermott and a few others besides, it is testament to how strong the county town side is at present.

Having bridged that long awaited gap in 2022 in the SFC and then making it all the way to the Leinster Club final, they will be more than anxious to add to that silverware.

They kept a clean sheet against Raheens, which is always a bonus, they were more than decent at the back with Brian Byrne and Eoin Doyle, Mark Maguire catching the eye.

James Burke and Alex Beirne did well around the middle while up front Dermot Hanafin was their main man on this occasion, amassing a healthy 2-2 in the process.

One felt at times Naas were playing well within themselves and there is no doubt there is much more to come from them, especially when the likes of Kirwan and McDermott return, expected to be togged this weekend.

Athy on the other hand had a much greater test against Sarsfields, a game that ebbed and flowed throughout until Athy kicked on in the final quarter.

This was a big battle, a very physical affair with little quarter asked or given and there is no doubt that it will stand to them.

They had some fine performances with Cathal McCarron catching the eye at the back who also made the time and space for himself to come forward on a few occasions and firing over two excellent points in the opening half.

Barry Kelly was as busy as ever, Mark Hyland was solid while young James McGrath also caught the eye.

David Hyland did well in the middle with various partners and while Kevin Feely has had more productive games, nevertheless the big man popped up here and there at vital times, making some vital catches.

James Eaton came good when it was needed in the second half while Paudie Behan fired over some vital frees when they were needed.

A very, very difficult one to call, especially with the senior championship commencing the following week.

No doubt both sides will be keeping one eye on that but a win in the league final would certainly be a bonus for which ever side emerges.

Don't expect a lot to be separating these teams at the end of the day but Naas just might edge it.