Kildare Property Watch: Prosperous prospects for four-bed home

The property for sale at Emerson Court, Prosperous
A four-bedroom family home at 58 Emerson Court in Prosperous has gone on the market with an asking price of €325,000.
Coonan Property are the selling agents for this spacious semi-detached home extending to approximately 1,194 sq ft (111 sq m)
This home offers an exceptional garden which is fully manicured with mature planting; and additional grounds to the rear which are suitable for a vegetable garden.
The patio area enjoys a sunny southeast-facing aspect for relaxing in the long summer days.
Approached by a paved driveway, this home offers excellent off-street parking with space for three cars.
According to the selling agent, this home is perfect for a young growing family with ample downstairs living space. Directly overlooking the green area, kids can enjoy a little bit of independence in a safe confined area.
The house comprises of a hallway, downstairs bathroom, kitchen/dining area, utility room, living room, four bedrooms, ensuite and family bathroom.
Emerson Court is located in Prosperous, which is only a five-minute drive to Clane with easy accessibility to the M7 and N4 motorways. Prosperous also has a frequent daily bus service to Dublin city
The home has gas-fired central heating, mains water and mains sewerage. It has a C2 BER rating.
For more information or to make an appointment to view, contact Jill Wright on 045 832020.
