10 Jul 2022

Celbridge get Senior Championship under way with win over Ardclough

Celbridge get Senior Championship under way with win over Ardclough

Celbridge get Senior Championship under way with win over Ardclough, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

10 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Celbridge 0-22

Ardlough 1-11

Celbridge cruised to victory over Ardclough in their opening Senior Hurling Championship game. 

Ardclough did all they could to put pressure on their opponents and had their dominant spells within the game but they failed to keep the scoreboard ticking over consistently in the way that Celbridge managed to throughout this one.

Gerry Keegan was reliable from set-pieces for the eventual winners but the forward added a few stylish scores to his tally today and the Kildare squad member looked the best player on the field in this one.

Scorers

Celbridge, Gerry Keegan 0-10, Fergal Conway 0-3, Pat Leahy 0-2, James Dolan 0-2, Jamie Connolly 0-2, Conor Treacy 0-2, Mark Moloney 0-1.

Ardlough, Cillian Burke 1-2, Paul Fitzgerald 0-5, Tony Spain 0-3, Johnny Reeves 0-1.

Teams

Celbridge: Fiachra O'Muineacháin; Sean O'Sullivan, Tom Finnerty, Pa Curtin; Jamie Connolly, Niall Ó'Muineacháin, Tadgh Halpin; Fergal Conway, Michael O'Donovan; Gerry Keegan, Pat Leahy, Andy Shanagher; James Dolan, Conor Treacy, Niall O'Regan.

Subs: Mark Moloney on for Tadhg Halpin (Half time).


Ardlough: Mark Lynam; Peter Coleman, David Collins, Ronan Maguire; Bed Reddan, Martin Fitzgerald, Dara De Burca; Liam Hanley, Drew Costello; Kevin Sexton, Aaron Kelly, Johnny Reeves; Eoghan Walsh, Cillian Burke, Paul Fitzgerald.

Subs: Niall Devane on for Peter Coleman (13 minutes), Ronan Gheoghan on for Johnny Reeves (54 minutes).

