'Help to ease pressure' - Cabinet agrees to stronger controls on short-term lets

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has welcomed Government approval for strengthened regulatory controls on the short-term letting of non-principal private residences in rent pressure zones.

Minister O’Brien said the new controls would result in more homes returning to the long-term rental market in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) where rents are highest and where households have the greatest difficulty finding affordable accommodation.

The amendment, if enacted, will mean that from September 1, online platforms will not be able to advertise properties in RPZs which do not have the requisite planning permission. Non-compliance with these provisions will be an offence for both the individual property owners concerned and the online platforms.

Currently under the Planning and Development Act 2000 (Exempted Development) (No. 2) Regulations 2019 a person must apply to their local authority for planning permission to change the use of the property, so it can be used for tourism and short-term letting purposes. Under the Planning and Development Act 2000 planning authorities can take legal action if a property does not have the required permission.

Commenting Minister O’Brien said:

“We know that significant numbers of properties have been withdrawn from the long-term rental market in recent years and diverted for use as short-term lettings, negatively impacting on the supply and availability of private residential rental accommodation with associated knock-on implications for rental prices.

“This trend has been made easier through the use of online platforms and has been particularly acute in urban areas of high housing demand.

“Through these new controls we are strengthening the regulations which are in place and ensuring that homes are used to the best effect in areas of acute housing need.

“These regulatory controls will be in place a period of six months initially during which time the Department of Tourism alongside Fáilte Ireland will establish a new registration as committed to under Housing for All.

“Government are acutely aware of the pressures on the rental market at present and we expect that these new and significant controls will help to ease that pressure.”