12 Jul 2022

KIldare councillor elected cathaoirleach of regional forum

Cllr Rob Power is congratulated by Cllr Deirdre Heney

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

11 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Cllr Rob Power has been elected as cathaoirleach of the influential Eastern and Midlands Regional Assembly (EMRA).
The Fianna Fail politican, who is currently the mayor of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, said he was “honoured” to assume the new position.
Cllr Power thanked his predecessor - north Dublin-based party colleague Cllr Deirdre Heney on “an excellent year.”
Speaking about his tenure for the coming 12 months, Cllr Power said: “Our work will focus on Planning & Sustainable Development, closer cooperation with EU institutions and effectiveness in local government.”
The new Leas-Cathaoirleach is Cllr Kate Feeney who is a member of Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.
The EMRA comprises of 38 elected members nominated by the 12 local authorities within the region.

The main roles include the implementation of appropriate regional planning guidelines and regional spatial and economic strategies.

The body also participates on EU operational programme monitoring committees.

News

