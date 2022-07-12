Spending falls in every county

File image
The amount of money being spent by consumers has fallen as the cost of living has increased.
According to the Bank of Ireland the biggest spending cuts were made in Donegal last month (-8%), followed by Kerry, which recorded a spending decline of -7%, the same as Roscommon, while negative trends continued in Limerick, Tipperary and Wicklow – which all recorded a spending drop of -6%.
Further afield however holiday-makers flocked back to popular European locations following a relative decline in May.
