Naas get past Athy to claim Leader Cup and lay down Championship marker

Naas and Athy served up a cracking contest on Sunday at St Conleth's Park in the final of the EMS Copiers SFL Division 1 final with the Leinster Leader Cup up for grabs.

In a game laced with a lot of excellent football between two sides will be looking forward with confidence as the championship gets under way this weekend, it was county champions, Naas, who emerged victorious — with two decisive moments that proved crucial to the final results.

With three points separating the sides in the 38 minute, Athy cam forward in numbers, a long ball into the danger area saw Niall Kelly get a fist to it but covering the goal line was young Jack McKenna who made a vital clearance.

Soon after that as Naas attacked down the centre it was Darragh Kirwan who was put in on goal but he was fouled giving referee Henry Barrett no option but to point to the spot.

Up stepped 18-year-old Kevin Cummins, one of the stars of the Naas CBS team and showing coolness way beyond his years, hit the perfect spot kick to put his side ahead by five.

The opening have was a real ding-dong, end-to-end affair, Naas leading by one at the break, stepping it up big time on t he resumption before those two incidents mentioned saw the boys in blue and white pull clear.

It was the veteran Eamon Callaghan who opened with a free after Darragh Kirwan was fouled and while Sean Moore leveled, another foul on Kirwan saw keeper, Luke Mullins, come forward for the first of his three converted frees on the day.

James Eaton converted a 46m free before two David Hyland points inside a minute had the boys in red two clear on 12 minutes.

Eamonn Callaghan reduced the gap but Kevin Feely, who had a really top class game, hit a beauty with left peg to restore the two point lead mid-way through.

Eamonn Callaghan hit a beauty before Luke Mullins tied it up with a 40m free on 18 minutes.

Alex Beirne picked up a yellow for a high challenge on Mark Hyland; Cathal McCarron was also shown yellow for verbals as Kevin Feely fired over to edge his side one clear.

The sides were level again on 27 minutes with Dermot Hanafin finding the target and when Darragh Kirwan found Kevin Cummins the corner man split the posts to push his side one clear.

Referee Barrett spotted a foul 'inside' and Kevin Feely tied it up again but just before the break, Darragh Kirwan found the target to leave Naas one ahead 0-8 to 0-7.

On the resumption Naas took control, hitting three points in the opening four minutes from Mullins, Sean Hanafin, Alex Beirne.

A couple of poor frees did nothing for the Athy cause before Kevin Feely came forward, unchallenged, firing over.

Darragh Kirwan picked up a yellow before Jack McKevitt denied Niall Kelly with that clearance off his goal line but moments later Cian Reynolds (just on) fired over from distance.

Athy had 15 players behind the ball at this stage with Naas content to hold possession but breaking the line Naas got inside and when Darragh Kirwan broke through Barry Kelly had little choice but to haul him down, the converted spot kick making it 1-11 to 0-8.

Kevin Feely, not operating on the edge of the square, made a fine fetch and converted the mark, added a second before a Darragh Kirwan special extended the lead to five.

Substitute Niall Kelly added two frees, Eoin Prizeman pointed in between before right at the death Athy's Darren Lawler was show a straight red, as the final whistle arrived, Naas taking the honours on a final score line of Naas 1-13 Athy 0-12.

Scorers

Naas, Kevin Cummins 1-1 (penalty), Eamon Callaghan 0-3 (2 frees), Luke Mullins 0-3 (2 frees), Darragh Kirwan 0-2, Dermot Hanafin 0-1, Kevin Cummins 0-1, Eoghan Prizeman 0-1, Alex Beirne 0-1, Sean Hanafin 0-1,

Athy, Kevin Feely 0-5 (1 mark), David Hyland 0-2, Niall Kelly 0-2 (2 frees), James Eaton 0-1 (1 free), Sean Moore 0-1, Cian Reynolds 0-1.

Teams

NAAS: Luke Mullins; Cathal Daly, Brian Byrne, Mark Maguire; Eoghan Prizeman, Jack McKevitt Eoin Doyle cpt; James Burke, Alex Beirne; Sean Hanafin, Dermot Hanafin, Shane Bergin; Eamon Callaghan, Darragh Kirwan, Kevin Cummins. Subs: Sean Cullen for Shane Bergin (41 minutes); Tim Ryan for Cathal Daly (48 minutes); Paul McDermott for Sean Hanafin (48 minutes): Drew Costello for Jack McKevitt (58 minutes).

ATHY: James Roycroft; Sean Moore, Cathal McCarron, James McGrath; Barry Kelly, Mark Hyland, Sean Bride; David Hyland, Darren Lawler; Conor Doyle, Kevin Feely, Kieran Farrell; James Eaton, Paudie Behan, Michael Spillane. Subs: Niall Kelly for Paudie Behan (40 minutes); Cian Reynolds for Michael Spillane (40 minutes): Brian Kinahan for Conor Doyle (48 minutes); Darroch Mulhall for Kieran Farrell (53 minutes); Oisin O'Rourke for Sean Bride (53 minutes);

REFEREE: Henry Barrett.