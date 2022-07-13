Search

13 Jul 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 13

RIP to the late John Reddy

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

13 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Downes (née Nihill)
Fethard, Tipperary / Celbridge, Kildare

Mary Ellen Downes, Elm Hill Nursing Home, Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Fethard and Cahir, Co Tipperary, July 13th 2022. Wife of the late Tom Downes. Deeply regretted by her family and friends.

 

May She Rest in Peace

 

Funeral to arrive at the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Thursday July 14th at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sarah HUNTLEY McCORMACK
Bell Harbour, Monasterevin, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

Sarah Huntley - McCormack (Bell Harbour, Monasterevin & late of Baroda Court, Newbridge) - 11th July 2022. Sadly missed by her husband Kevin, children Daniel, Zoe, Ryan, Logan, mother Marie and father Michael, grandchildren Alex, Lucas and Zac, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

May Sarah Rest in Peace

 

Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Thursday morning from her parent's residence in Baroda Court, Newbridge to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

 

House Private for family only please.

The death has occurred of John Kenna
Kilcullen, Kildare

John Kenna, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died on 12th July 2022, at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, son Keith, daughters Sandra and Thelma, brother Martin, sister Mary, sister in law Rose, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

"May John Rest In Peace"

 
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John Reddy
Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

John Reddy, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare & formerly of Newbridge, Co.Kildare. Died July 11th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife June and children Anita, Harry and Johnny. Loving father-in-law to Imelda and Natalie. Beloved Grandad to Megan, Alice, Jack, Eloise, Harry, Amelia, Daisy and Darcy. Deeply regretted by his sister Peggy and brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, extended family and his friends.

 

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Arriving for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message for John's family please use the condolence section below. The Reddy family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this sad time.

 

The funeral mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

 

"May John Rest In Peace"

