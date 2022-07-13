KILDARE: 15 patients with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are 15 patients with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital, the latest HSE figures show.
There are also three people in the hospital who are suspected of having the virus.
None of the cases were being treated in ICU beds.
University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of infected patients at 99.
The daily data also shows that Naas Hospital had no vacant general beds up to yesterday evening.
There were also no available ICU beds, according to the statistics.
