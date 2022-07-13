"If we can build on this we wont be too far away" Naas manager Joe Murphy following cup victory over Athy

Joe Murphy is just about six months in charge of Naas and already he has added to the club's silverware with Naas capturing the Leader Cup defeating Athy on Sunday but was it difficult for the former Éire Óg (Carlow) man to come into Naas con-

sidering the season they just had.

“I suppose you are on a hiding to nothing coming into a club that won the title last year but we are just trying to put our spec on it, looking at what they can do and hoping to build on that and if we can we won't be far off.”

On the game itself he said “It was tough, energy sapping; Athy were always going to be physical and we knew that; the penalty was crucial but we pulled one off the line just before that; we worked the penalty well, coming off the back foot and Kevin Cummins for an 18-year-old put it was with aplomb, but it's great to win the league after such a long campaign.”

Murphy has high prize for standard of club football in Kildare, saying “I think it is wonderful, so competitive and it is taken so serious so early on in the league and it's constant with games coming at you thick and fast but I have really enjoyed the time since I came here.”

Commenting on the contribution of Eamon Callaghan and Eoin Doyle, the manager said that “what these lads did last year in very difficult circumstances but they were pivotal again for us today, they are incredible footballers and incredible Naas men.”