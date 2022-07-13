NEW: Met Eireann issues hot weather alert for Kildare and Ireland

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Met Eireann has issued a High Temperature Advisory for Ireland, with predictions that thermometers could reach over 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.
Forecasters said Ireland will experience a hot spell from Sunday and into early next week.
The said: "Day time temperatures will widely reach the high 20s possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations.
"It will be remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too.
The state weather service said it will issue further updates.
The Advisory is valid from today until Wednesday, July 20.
