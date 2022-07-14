Search

14 Jul 2022

"We're here for you" - Kildare Samaritans urge people to reach out

Daragh Nolan

14 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

This July, Newbridge and Kildare Samaritans is reminding the public that its volunteers are here around the clock to offer a listening ear to anyone who is struggling to cope. Amid continuing uncertainty, Newbridge and Kildare Samaritans is highlighting the power of talking as part the charity’s annual Talk to Us awareness campaign which takes place throughout July.

As part of Talk to Us month, branches across Ireland will mark Samaritans Awareness Day on Sunday July 24, one of the most important days in the charity’s calendar, to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling to cope, feeling isolated or even in a moment of crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days of the year.

Newbridge and Kildare Samaritans Branch Director, Shane O’Dwyer said: “It's been a challenging few years for everyone, and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure, however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone. It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of day or night, whatever they are facing.

“We’re looking forward to spreading the word about Talk to Us in person this July. Now that the pandemic restrictions have lifted, Newbridge & Kildare volunteers will be at White Water Shopping Centre in Newbridge Co. Kildare from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM to make sure people know that we are always available for them. We will also provide information on our services including letting people know how to get involved by volunteering with us.

“We are also urging people to come and ‘Walk with Us’ on Sunday July 24 , to show people we’re here 24/7. Our volunteers, together with family and friends, will be raising awareness of its emotional support services and encouraging anyone struggling to reach out for help as they walk 7km on July 24 at Naas Enterprise Park, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 VY07 and walk to the branch on station road in Newbridge Co. Kildare. Members of the community are invited to come along to find out more about the branch and its work in the local area too.”

Samaritans’ volunteers across Ireland spent over 100,000 hours responding to calls for help last year
and continue to be there for anyone struggling to cope.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without
credit, or you can email jo@samaritans.ie.

For more information on how to get involved visit https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/support-us/campaign/talk-us/ or join in the conversation on social media using #TalkToUs.

