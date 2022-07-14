Five people on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are five patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are six people on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital today is none.
Nationally, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 432 patients on trolleys.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.