14 Jul 2022

Spending will transform Defence Forces - Kildare TD

Spending will transform Defence Forces - Kildare TD

James Lawless, Fianna Fáil TD

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

14 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Local Fianna Fail TD James Lawless welcomed the recent provision of additional funding for our Defence Forces and has said that the Government’s announcement to approve a move to Level of Ambition 2 as set out in the capability framework devised by the Commission on the Defence Forces will result in the Defence budget rising from €1.1 billion to €1.5 billion,
in 2022 prices, by 2028.

“This is the largest increase in Defence funding in the history of the State. This will allow for the required substantial transformation and investment in recruitment and equipment that were identified by the Commission.

 “This decision will require an additional 2,000 personnel (civil and military) over and above the current establishment of 9,500.  Work has already commenced on this with the recently announced recruitment campaign. I recently visited the Curragh military camp here in Kildare and the Haulbowline Navy base in Cork to see these services first-hand and to
understand their needs going forward.

Read more Kildare news

As a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence I have engaged with both the Minister of Defence Simon Coveney TD and the Committee itself seeking improvements in the pay and conditions of members of the Defence Forces as well as the very clear need to upgrade our maritime security and capabilities. I have also on numerous occasions raised the issue of cyber security and the need to be in a position to tackle this problem head on.”

