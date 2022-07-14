PHOTO GALLERY: Adorable snaps from the Kildare Animal Foundation open day

The Kildare Animal Foundation hosted an open day on July 10. Visitors were encouraged to come along adn enjoy all the pets and pals the foundation had to offer as well as crafts, face painting and cakes.
Pictured above is Olivia Daly and Aibhinn Fitzsimons with Ricky
All photos by Aishling Conway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.