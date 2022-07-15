Kildare GAA: Tom Cross JFC results

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship continues this weekend and the following are the results to hand:
Thursday July 14:
Group 2:
Rheban 4-13 Ardclough 0-11
Cappagh 7-12 Kildangan 0-6.
FRIDAY July 15:
Group 1:
Ballykelly 0-00 Grangenolvin 0-00
Kill 0-00 Straffan 0-00.
Saturday July 16:
Group 1:
Robertstown 0-00 Rathcoffey 0-00.
