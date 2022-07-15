Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 15

The death has occurred of Miley (Myles) Cash

Prosperous Rd., Clane, Kildare



Cash, Miley (Myles), Prosperous Rd., Clane, Co. Kildare, July 14th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Stephanie and brother of the late Jim and Cha, deeply regretted by his loving children Jennifer, Edward, Carol and Seamus, son-in-law Padraig, daughters-in-law Tina and Sharon, grandchildren, sister Missy, brothers Ned, Micker and Biller, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Myles will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.45am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane, for 11am funeral Mass, followed burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The funeral Mass at 11am can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The death has occurred of Tom Behan

Park View, Clane, Kildare



Behan, Tom, Park View, Clane, Co. Kildare, July 14th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, children Rosaleen, James, Declan, Nicola and Andrew, sons-in-law Eamonn and Alan, daughter-in-law Gráinne, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Tom will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am funeral mass, followed burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends Of Naas Hospital by clicking on the following link: https://naashospital.ie/about/friends/

The funeral mass at 11pm can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The death has occurred of Seán Brogan

Tall Trees, Kilteel, Kildare



Brogan Seán, 7th July 2022, Tall Trees, Kilteel, Co. Kildare and a member of the Rathcoole Football Club, suddenly while on holiday in Croatia; cherished son of Úna and Paul, adored brother of Jess and a much-loved grandson of Lucy and the late Patrick, Frank and Nuala. Seán will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, his wide circle of friends and his four-legged pal Blue.

May Seán rest in peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght on Thursday from 2pm to 4pm only. Family home strictly private please. Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm in Kilteel Church, Kildare followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

To view Seán’s Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm via Absent Friends please see following link: https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/SeanBrogan.

To view Seán’s Cremation Service on Friday at 14.20pm please see following link:

https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/SeanBrogan2.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Kevin Bell Trust - please see link: https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/.

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

Please Note: The links provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass and Cremation Service are managed by independent streaming companies. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Downes (née Nihill)

Fethard, Tipperary / Celbridge, Kildare



Mary Ellen Downes, Elm Hill Nursing Home, Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Fethard and Cahir, Co Tipperary, July 13th 2022 surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Tom Downes. Deeply regretted by her family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Elm Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm for family and friends.Funeral to arrive at the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, Co Tipperary for Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Kenna

Kilcullen, Kildare



John Kenna, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, who died on 12th July 2022, at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, son Keith, daughters Sandra and Thelma, brother Martin, sister Mary, sister in law Rose, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

"May John Rest In Peace"

Reposing at Murphy Bros. Funeral Home, Naas on Thursday 14th from 6pm until 8pm, removal from there on Friday 15th to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for 2pm service. The service can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

A message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. House Private please.