Kildare SFC: Eadestown shock Johnstownbridge

The Preliminary Round of the Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC got under way on Friday and continues on Saturday, with all eight round games down for decision.
Of the three SFC games this evening, Eadestown take top honours defeating Johnstownbridge while Athy looked in real trouble against Carbury when trailing 1-7 to 0-4 with Cathal McCarron shown a straight red in the opening half. However Athy got themselves back in it with a Kevin Feely goal and a second from Paudie Behan; Carbury scoring just one point in the second half.
But the big news is the win of Dessie Brennan's Eadestown, relegated to Division 2 this season, who had not less than eight point sto spare over the fancied Johnstownbridge.
Celbridge had a comfortable win over Kilcock.
The following are the results for Friday clashes:
Athy 2-11 Carbury 1-8;
Celbridge 6-16 Kilcock 1-10;
Eadestown 2-12 Johnstownbridge 0-10,
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Raheens 0-00 St Laurence's 0-00;
Clogherinkoe 0-00 Sarsfields 0-00;
Moorefield 0-00 Naas 0-00;
Maynooth 0-00 Round Towers 0-00;
Clane 0-00 Confey 0-00.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.