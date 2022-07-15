Kildare GAA: Auld Shebeen Bar Athy IFC results

Hugh Campion IFC Cup
The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC Preliminary Round (8 games) are also down for decision this Friday and Saturday, and the results to date are as follows:
Caragh 0-29 Nurney 0-7;
Milltown 1-10 Ellistown 2-9;
Castledermot 2-26 St Kevin's 3-13 aet.
SATURDAY
Leixlip 0-00 Ballyteague 0-00;
Suncroft 0-00 Allenwoodd 0-00;
Kilcullen 0-00 Two Mile House 0-00;
Sallins 0-00 Ballymore Eustace 0-00;
Rathangan 0-00 Monasterevan 0-00.
