Kildare Property Watch: A catchment by the Rye for €1.5m

The property for sale in Newtownmoyaghy, Kilcock
A parcel of approximately 80 acres of land in Kilcock is on the market with Coonan Property.
The holding at Newtownmoyaghy adjoins the Kilcock Environs development boundary.
The property rests on the Maynooth side of the town and has excellent road frontage of over 875m along the Moyglare Road, in conjunction with superb frontage along the Rye river.
This holding offers free draining land of excellent quality and also offers development prospects in the years ahead. Kilcock is an expanding town which holds real sway as a growing hub in the North Kildare/Meath area.
Under the hammer
The Newtownmoyaghy site is being sold by public auction on Wednesday, July 20, at 3pm in The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, and has a guide price in excess of €1.5 million.
